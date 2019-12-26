$252.11 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) will announce $252.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.59 million and the highest is $254.64 million. ExlService posted sales of $234.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $986.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $985.00 million to $989.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ExlService.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $56,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,041,576.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,845 shares of company stock worth $4,073,844 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $662,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. ExlService has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.