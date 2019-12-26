$233.19 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to report sales of $233.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the highest is $236.80 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $226.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $890.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $894.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 66.78% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $222.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 1,061,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,277. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $25.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 83.01, a current ratio of 83.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 83.22%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

