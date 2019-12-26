$230.03 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) will report $230.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $233.84 million. Apartment Investment and Management posted sales of $232.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full year sales of $914.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.50 million to $918.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $938.13 million, with estimates ranging from $926.21 million to $945.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AIV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 261,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,976. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

