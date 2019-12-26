$204.61 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to post $204.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $222.69 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $215.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $853.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $909.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $842.73 million, with estimates ranging from $825.05 million to $863.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE:LPI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.86. 2,694,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,018,377. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $678.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

