$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post $120.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $124.28 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $112.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $479.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $532.34 million, with estimates ranging from $524.20 million to $541.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.
QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380,815 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE QTS traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 115,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
