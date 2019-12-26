$120.23 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) to post $120.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $124.28 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $112.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $474.10 million to $479.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $532.34 million, with estimates ranging from $524.20 million to $541.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

QTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1,063.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 380,815 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,107,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE QTS traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $52.22. 115,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

