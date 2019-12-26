$1.40 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report $1.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $4.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.76 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $93.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities set a $69.00 price target on Zogenix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.59. The company had a trading volume of 330,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.27. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $786,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,225 shares of company stock worth $2,931,250. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Zogenix by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter valued at about $716,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $13,312,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Zogenix by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period.

Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

