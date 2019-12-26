$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will report sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

LEG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 629,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,124. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

