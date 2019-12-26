$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sandler O’Neill cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.67. 8,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $288.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.40. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $22.15.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $43,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

