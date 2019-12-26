-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.22). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,961,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 410,962 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 236,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.66. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

