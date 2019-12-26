$0.13 EPS Expected for Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.14. Camtek reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. Camtek’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at $114,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 7.0% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 21,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,768. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $399.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.63.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

