-$0.11 EPS Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Glaukos reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.11.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $276,702.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 7.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

Glaukos stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 215,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,182. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

