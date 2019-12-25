Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zynga posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZNGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.33. 3,160,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,581,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $39,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,447,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,442 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Zynga by 59.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 206,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,790,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

