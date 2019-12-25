Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Posts Earnings Results

Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.86) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON ZOE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.10 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 274,869 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.90. Zoetic International has a 1-year low of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.90 ($0.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.

Get Zoetic International alerts:

Zoetic International Company Profile

Zoetic International Plc, a vertically integrated CBD company, produces and sells CBD in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company also holds a 7.5% carried working interest in the Colorado Shale, which comprises eight wells located in East Denver. In addition, it holds interest in the Kansas Nitrogen; Enhanced Oil Recovery and Highlands Water Resources projects; and Montana project, a natural gas and helium deposit covering an area of approximately 154,072 acres in south Eastern Montana.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.