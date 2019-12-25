Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) Posts Earnings Results

Zoetic International (LON:ZOE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.86) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
LON ZOE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.10 ($0.08). The stock had a trading volume of 274,869 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.90. Zoetic International has a 1-year low of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.90 ($0.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.24.
Zoetic International Company Profile
