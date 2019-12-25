Zel (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Zel has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $4.92 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00387989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00093137 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002514 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000417 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 87,132,800 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

