Zap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,726.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. Zap has a market cap of $272,063.00 and $6,726.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, Zap has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.06374158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029786 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023160 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.