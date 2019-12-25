Zacks: Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Seacor an industry rank of 240 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Seacor alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Seacor by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seacor during the second quarter worth about $250,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CKH traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. 76,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,772. The stock has a market cap of $879.65 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. Seacor has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Seacor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. Research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.