Zacks: Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Melrose Bancorp an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Shares of MELR remained flat at $$24.65 during midday trading on Friday. 6,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. Melrose Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Melrose Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Melrose Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Melrose Bancorp

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

