Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Buy

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 237,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.