Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) to Sell

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of DANOY stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Danone has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

