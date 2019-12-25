Zacks: InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given $32.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.39 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given InMode an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INMD. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of INMD traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,028,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,281. InMode has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. InMode had a return on equity of 50.50% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InMode will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

