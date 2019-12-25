Zacks: Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Given $24.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $24.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exagen an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XGN. William Blair started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Exagen in the third quarter worth $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter valued at about $967,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter valued at about $588,000.

Shares of NYSE:XGN traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.13. Exagen has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

