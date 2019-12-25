Zacks: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $35.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Carriage Services an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.29. 34,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,362. The stock has a market cap of $467.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Carriage Services has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.69 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

In related news, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Carriage Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

