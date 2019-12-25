Zacks: Brokerages Set $37.00 Price Target for Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Verso’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $37.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

VRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verso in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Verso in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Verso by 294.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Verso by 241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 91,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,399. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $605.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.12. Verso has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.70 million. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verso will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

