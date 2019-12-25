Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.78 Million

Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce sales of $305.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.00 million and the highest is $312.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $304.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.94. 423,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,709. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in Umpqua by 16.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,520,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,553 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 734,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

