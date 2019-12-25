Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce sales of $55.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $57.61 million. Tilray posted sales of $15.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 257.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $173.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $177.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $307.01 million, with estimates ranging from $271.90 million to $339.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The business’s revenue was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.20. 1,018,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,973. Tilray has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 4.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,444.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at $607,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 4,164.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $2,081,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 63.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

