Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Proteostasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Proteostasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

PTI traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31,481,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $115.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New sold 117,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $287,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 445.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 142,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. The company's lead product candidates include cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators comprising PTI-428, an amplifier, which has completed Phase II study; and PTI-801, a third generation corrector molecule and PTI-808, a potentiator molecule, which has completed Phase I study.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.