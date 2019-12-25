Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.60. 104,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,045. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $1,343,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,591,674.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 32,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 119.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 322,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.