Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post $3.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the highest is $3.83. Amgen posted earnings per share of $3.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year earnings of $14.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $15.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.80 to $16.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.33. The stock had a trading volume of 612,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,746. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,162 shares of company stock worth $4,601,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 27.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,081,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 233,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

