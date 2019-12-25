Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.58. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 78.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Matros sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,717,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

