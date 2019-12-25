Zacks: Analysts Expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). AtriCure posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($1.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 55,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,679. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $33.92.

In other news, CFO M. Andrew Wade sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $351,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AtriCure by 4,185.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after buying an additional 373,336 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 73.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 356,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 418.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 341,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 675,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

