Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Xylem posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,986 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $78.64. 184,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,509. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

