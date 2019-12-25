Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Veeva Systems reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Veeva Systems.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.61.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.67. 498,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.53.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $66,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $317,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,555 shares of company stock worth $5,966,856. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.