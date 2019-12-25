Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.72 billion to $10.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 206.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $89.58. 250,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.49. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $68.94 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

