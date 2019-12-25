Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to post sales of $52.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.31 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $30.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $139.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.28 million to $142.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $245.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.86 million to $257.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a market cap of $153.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 3.7% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 44.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 352,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

