Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) versus Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Head to Head Comparison

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xeris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.69%. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 146.78%. Given Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Xeris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xeris Pharmaceuticals -6,697.33% -150.08% -83.18% Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -103.79% -93.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xeris Pharmaceuticals $2.46 million 87.91 -$60.08 million ($4.99) -1.61 Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.74 million ($5.80) -1.21

Eton Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Xeris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eton Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Xeris Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. The company's lead product candidate is Gvoke HypoPen, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, a potentially life-threatening condition in people with diabetes. Its product candidates also comprise ready-to-use glucagon that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, post-bariatric hypoglycemia, exercise-induced hypoglycemia in diabetes, and hypoglycemia-associated autonomic failure, as well as for treating hypoglycemia associated with intermittent and chronic conditions, and bi-hormonal artificial pancreas closed-loop systems. In addition, it develops continuous subcutaneous glucagon infusion system of ready-to-use glucagon; ready-to-use diazepam formulation, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute repetitive seizures in patients with epilepsy; and Pramlintide-Insulin co-formulation that is in pre-clinical stage for treating type 1 and 2 diabetes. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. serves patients, caregivers, and health practitioners. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis. It also develops DS-300, an injectable nutrition product candidate for neonates; DS-200, an injectable nutrition product for use as a supplement to intravenous solutions; and DS-100, an injectable nerve block for the relief of intractable pain. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

