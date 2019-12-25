Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Up 5.2%

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $7.95, approximately 569,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 200,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick bought 17,935 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

