Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.73.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 956,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,144. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.11.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

