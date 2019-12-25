X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Trading 5.8% Higher

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.00, 319,767 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 603% from the average session volume of 45,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XFOR shares. B. Riley started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95). Equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 936,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 637,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 436,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 416,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,099.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

