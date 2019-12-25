X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

X-trackers High Yield Corporate Bond – Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYIH)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.17, approximately 171 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd.

