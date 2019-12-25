World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $89.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

WWE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $85.00 target price on World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,807,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,192,000 after acquiring an additional 638,652 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $145,858,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,228,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,646. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.69 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96 and a beta of 1.34.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

