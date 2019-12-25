WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 237.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.38 ($3.12).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target (up from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Investec upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

MRW traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 202.20 ($2.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.