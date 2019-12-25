WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Receives GBX 237.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 237.38 ($3.12).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRW. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target (up from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Investec upgraded WM Morrison Supermarkets to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th.

MRW traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 202.20 ($2.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 198.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 197.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

