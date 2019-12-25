WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,137. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile
