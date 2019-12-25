WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,137. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $38.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

