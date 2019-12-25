WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA DLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. 32,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $106.21.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.