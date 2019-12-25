WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2989 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NYSEARCA DLN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. 32,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.10. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $106.21.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.