WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV (BMV:DFE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.87. WISDOMTREE TR/EUROPE SMALLCAP DIV has a 52 week low of $1,100.50 and a 52 week high of $1,462.50.

