WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6643 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of DXJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 252,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,168. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.
About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund
See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.