WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.6643 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of DXJ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 252,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,168. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

