WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3854 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NYSEARCA DIM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.43. 11,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,559. WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68.

Get WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

About WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.