WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3854 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
NYSEARCA DIM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $65.43. 11,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,559. WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.68.
About WisdomTree International MidCap Dividend Fund
