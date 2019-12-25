WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock remained flat at $$25.79 during trading hours on Wednesday. 4,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.