WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) Plans $0.24 Monthly Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:EMCB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.243 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:EMCB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 2,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

