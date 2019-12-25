WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund (NASDAQ:EMCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

EMCG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. 1,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Consumer Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.04.

