WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (DDLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 27th

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund (BATS:DDLS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3012 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of DDLS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. 4,280 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

